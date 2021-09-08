Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,167 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.4% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 120.12%.

APAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.