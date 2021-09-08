Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,977 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares Ultra Industrials worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Industrials alerts:

Shares of UXI stock opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Industrials has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $34.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.09.

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.