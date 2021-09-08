AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver Sells 6,300 Shares

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $650,286.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy E. Conver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $650,771.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.43. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 192.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,697,000 after acquiring an additional 265,130 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 191.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,368,000 after buying an additional 264,945 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 37.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,079,000 after buying an additional 154,013 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 67.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after buying an additional 146,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,221,000 after buying an additional 140,196 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVAV. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

