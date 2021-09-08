Affinity Wealth Management LLC Acquires 48,610 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,610 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 5.1% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $25,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $53.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,873. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

