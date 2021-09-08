Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.41.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,439. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.10. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

