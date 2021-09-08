Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,596 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 0.9% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after buying an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after buying an additional 4,497,571 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,627,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,589,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 760,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,494,174. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.05.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

