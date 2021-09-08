Affinity Wealth Management LLC Invests $17.19 Million in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 178,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,194,000. SPDR S&P Retail ETF makes up 3.4% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.49% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,328,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 173,486 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,605,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,627,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 999.5% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 284,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,336,000 after purchasing an additional 258,171 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 279.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,389,000 after purchasing an additional 184,798 shares during the period.

XRT traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.42. 170,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.57 and its 200 day moving average is $92.75. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

