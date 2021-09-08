Affinity Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 36,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,572. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.36.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

