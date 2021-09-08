Affinity Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 36,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,572. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.36.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on URBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.
About Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.