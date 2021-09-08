Affinity Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,275. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.97.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

