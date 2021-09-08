Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

AGTI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

NYSE:AGTI traded down $2.68 on Wednesday, hitting $20.54. 6,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,488. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.16.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

