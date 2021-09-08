Agrello (DLT) Price Tops $0.0983 on Top Exchanges

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Agrello has a total market capitalization of $10.10 million and approximately $791,870.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Agrello has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Agrello coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0983 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Agrello Coin Profile

Agrello is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 102,735,765 coins. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

