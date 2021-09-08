Aion (AION) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.03 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $88.97 million and $9.03 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,564.21 or 1.00297730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00045425 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.52 or 0.00895016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.52 or 0.00440522 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.84 or 0.00322748 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00070220 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004938 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 495,553,727 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

