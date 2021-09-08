Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.950-$9.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.440-$2.540 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Shares of APD opened at $266.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

