Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.050-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $15 million-$17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.92 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $13.82. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,419. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $139.31 million, a P/E ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 1.18. Airgain has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

