Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson Sells 2,844 Shares of Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $428,590.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,473,830.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alamo Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $17,255.75.

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $682,365.46.

On Thursday, August 5th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 38 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $5,700.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $221,139.50.

NYSE:ALG opened at $150.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.03. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.52 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.