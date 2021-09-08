Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Stock Position Decreased by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Alexander & Baldwin accounts for approximately 1.1% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $9,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ALEX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,801. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $23.29.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

