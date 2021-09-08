Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $1.74 on Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 37.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $9.09 billion and $2.90 billion worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 49.7% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00003725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00080515 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00020728 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.43 or 0.00367044 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00044868 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013366 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.74 or 0.02941280 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,762,415,620 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,953,517 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

