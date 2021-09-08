Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) traded down 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.58. 10,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 128,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

ALGS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $671.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.