Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.26 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.29.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.76 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

