Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 39,200 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Precigen worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Caption Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 119.2% during the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,863 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Precigen by 59.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Precigen by 2,079.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. Research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 55,541 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $396,007.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,342,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,435,368.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $68,043.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,763,291 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,853 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

