Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 33.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 640,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,121,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 128,237 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,576,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $45.69.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.91. Equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.84.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

