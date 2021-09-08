Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $734,000 Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 122.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 37.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $609.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

