Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $79,995,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after acquiring an additional 413,843 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $11,031,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $7,554,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,365,000 after acquiring an additional 238,964 shares in the last quarter. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

