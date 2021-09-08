Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,609 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 86,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 20,886 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,089,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.87 million, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

