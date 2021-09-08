Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,693 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.7% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 177,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 25,414 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 64.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 55,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 94,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $845.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

