Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,400 shares of company stock worth $292,637,979. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $16.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,894.34. 30,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,033. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,729.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,439.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

