Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

