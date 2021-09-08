Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,400 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,574,000 after acquiring an additional 680,862 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,551,000 after buying an additional 380,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,187,000 after buying an additional 602,890 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after buying an additional 3,147,537 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,835,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

NYSE:WPM opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.63. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

