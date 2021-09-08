Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 970 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total value of $3,080,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

Shares of ORLY opened at $580.66 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $596.89 and its 200 day moving average is $546.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

