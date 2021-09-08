Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Burcon NutraScience as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. 6.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burcon NutraScience in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

BRCN opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Burcon NutraScience Co. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.50.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

