Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,467,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,891,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.0% in the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 4,020,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,786,000 after purchasing an additional 78,329 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 8.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,864,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,729,000 after purchasing an additional 313,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $102,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $278,310. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.21.

NYSE ATUS opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.