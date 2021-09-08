Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amarin were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the first quarter worth about $870,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 182.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Amarin by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Amarin by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

AMRN opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 516.52 and a beta of 2.23. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.