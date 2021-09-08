Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,509.29 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,463.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,322.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.