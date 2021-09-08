Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $247,396.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,994 shares of company stock worth $5,449,028 over the last three months. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 48.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 121,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 17.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 22.1% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,360,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,227. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.