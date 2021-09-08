American Century Companies Inc. Buys 12,390 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Novartis by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis stock opened at $89.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

