American Century Companies Inc. Invests $13.83 Million in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 854,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,829,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.95% of The Honest as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of The Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

