American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 543,746 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,739 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $10,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Umpqua by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 4,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

UMPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

