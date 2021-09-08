American Century Companies Inc. Sells 85,220 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,220 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.14% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $12,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $6,825,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 100,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 187.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $10,752,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $93.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.75. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.77 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,337 shares of company stock worth $3,074,386 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

