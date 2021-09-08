American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,893,000 after purchasing an additional 137,644 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.78. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

