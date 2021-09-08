American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to announce $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.23. American Express reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $8.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in American Express by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,056,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,891. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.50. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $126.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.