American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $67.39

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.39 and last traded at $68.50, with a volume of 131361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.79.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

