Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Reduced by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $269.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $277.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.48.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.