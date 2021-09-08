Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 360 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PPG Industries by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

PPG Industries stock opened at $150.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.95 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.77.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

