Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHI opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHI. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

