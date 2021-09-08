Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,517,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,430,000 after buying an additional 211,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,879,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,429,000 after buying an additional 2,393,585 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,312,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after buying an additional 120,572 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,151,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,547,000 after purchasing an additional 174,868 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSH opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.96.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

