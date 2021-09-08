Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,749 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FULT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.84. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

