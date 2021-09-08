Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 4,401 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth $3,045,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.88. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBT. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

