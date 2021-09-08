Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Zoetis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after buying an additional 1,178,470 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Zoetis by 760.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after buying an additional 1,122,681 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zoetis by 503.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after buying an additional 968,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zoetis by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 52.9% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,265,000 after purchasing an additional 841,224 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS opened at $207.81 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $210.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.48. The company has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

