Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $156.10

Shares of Amino Technologies plc (LON:AMO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.10 ($2.04) and traded as low as GBX 147.36 ($1.93). Amino Technologies shares last traded at GBX 150.50 ($1.97), with a volume of 66,408 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 155.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 157.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £137.90 million and a PE ratio of 51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Amino Technologies (LON:AMO)

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company delivers video experiences over IP. It develops and sells TV centric devices and solutions, including licensing and support services; online video solutions; and IPTV/OTT devices, and associated operating and device management software.

