Analysts Anticipate Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.25 Billion

Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will announce $17.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.87 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $17.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.
On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $71.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.41 billion to $71.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $72.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.71 billion to $73.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citigroup.
Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of C traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,350,459. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.04.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.
About Citigroup
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
