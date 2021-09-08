Analysts Anticipate Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.25 Billion

Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will announce $17.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.87 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $17.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $71.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.41 billion to $71.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $72.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.71 billion to $73.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,350,459. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

